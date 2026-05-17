Recreate High School Musical 2 Pool Scene: Shop Iconic Must-Haves

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Summer's almost here, which means goodbye clouds of gray and hello skies of blue! Now that the weather's warmer ... it's the perfect time for some pool party planning!

And what better inspo could you need than Sharpay Evans' fabulous poolside day from "High School Musical 2"?!

Whether you want to shop her style or are intrigued by her divalicious demands ... we've got you covered. Check out our picks to recreate Disney's most iconic pool party!

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You'll be the spitting image of Sharpay in this SweatyRocks White Tankini.

The top has a flared, flattering fit and is adorned with a metal seashell.

It's so cute, no one will even notice if you happen to have a high-maintenance moment.

With the PURPLE LEAF Outdoor Chaise Lounge, you actually can spend endless days in your chaise ... and who doesn't want that?!

You and your bestie -- an equally-musical-obsessed brother, perhaps? -- can both soak up the sun, because this set comes with 2 chairs and a table.

If you really want to steal Sharpay's look, the tankini alone won't cut it. You'll need the Hibluco Women's Pink Cover Up to really sell the homage to East High's resident prima donna.

It's soft and breathable, so you won't overheat while you're laying out.

If you're on the hunt for towels imported from Turkey -- like Sharpay is -- you can't go wrong with this BAY LAUREL Turkish Beach Towel. It's actually made in Turkey ... so you know you're getting an authentic, high-quality towel to dry off with.

Sure, you could wear flip flops to the pool. Or you could ask yourself ... "What would Sharpay do?" In the movie, she's rocking a little lift in shoes super similar to the Allegra K Lace-Up Platform Wedges. They come in fun metallic colors that shine as bright as the aspiring star of the spring musical.

And when you're ready to go for a float, the ZHUYNXIR Lime Slice Pool Float looks an awful lot like the one Sharpay's using in her big, musical montage. It's over 5 feet in diameter ... so you'll have plenty of room to stretch out and relax on the water.

Sharpay's go-to pool party shades are a pair of pink, oversized sunnies ... and you can score some, too. The SA106 Oversized Sunglasses are pretty close to the ones from the movie, boasting a square silhouette and thick frames. The lenses block both UVA & UVB rays, so they're both fashionable and functional.

Looking for iced tea imported from England? Well, look no further than these New English Teas British Tea Tins. The British brand is based in Coventry, England ... and this set comes with 3 tins of iconic English tea. All you have to do is brew and add ice!

Sharpay loves to remind herself -- and everyone around her -- that she's a star. So if you're trying to steal her style down to the details, check out the Deidreamers Sterling Silver Star Necklace. Sharpay's may have a few more rhinestones ... but this necklace will certainly get the same message across.

One of the things on Sharpay's lengthy list of pool party necessities is, of course, her pink Prada tote. And while we can't confirm this used Prada Carey Tote Bag is secondhand Sharpay ... it is pink, Prada and a tote!

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