Shop The Best Mandalorian and Grogu Accessories on Amazon

THIS IS THE WAY ...

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The countdown to "The Mandalorian and Grogu" is officially on … and with their next chapter about to hit the big screen, it's absolutely a valid excuse to buy more "Baby Yoda" merch.

We've channeled our inner bounty hunter and rounded up our fave Stars Wars gear worth grabbing ahead of opening night. From Din Djarin inspired watches to Grogu backpacks, these are the things you need before heading to a galaxy far, far away.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

There’s honestly nothing cuter than Grogu … except maybe your baby wearing this Accustoms Grogu Kids Smart Watch.

This pint-sized watch made for little ones features Grogu front and center. And while your kids may not have the Force, this watch has plenty of cool features, like games, a selfie-cam, voice recorder, alarm, stopwatch, and calculator.

As a part of the brand's Star Wars collection, this Citizen Din Djarin Stainless Steel Watch allows you to carry the strength and honor of the Mandalorian with you at all times.

It features an upper sub-dial with the Mudhorn symbol and a lower displaying his helmet artwork … as well as small Grogu ears on the leftmost sub-dial.

Plus, the case back features a Mudhorn and the sacred reminder, "This is the Way."

Have backpack, will travel … to other galaxies!

Keep Baby Yoda with you at all times with this The Mandalorian Grogu Pouch Hooded Backpack.

With Grogu tucked away in the bag's pocket as well as Din Djarin's helmet design, it's the perfect accessory for fans of "The Mandalorian."

It’s equipped with plenty of storage, including an interior laptop sleeve, and even has a hidden hood for unexpected weather so you’re covered at all times.

Much to learn, you still have.

This Loungefly The Mandalorian “The Child” Mini Backpack is a must have for little Jedis heading off to school.

Designed to look like Grogu in his bassinet, this backpack is a fun choice for little Star Wars fans … or adults who are traveling light.

Whether the kids are taking this to school or you’re bringing it along to Disneyland, you can’t go wrong with this adorable backpack.

Swaddle up Baby Yoda with this super cute Disney Babies The Mandalorian Grogu Plush.

Star Wars fans young and old will love this super soft plush, dressed in his signature Jedi robe.

He also comes with a reversible velour swaddle blanket to keep him nice and cozy which features a fun Grogu print.

Embrace the legacy of Mandalore with this Star Wars Darksabre Mini Desk Lamp.

Din Djarin’s legendary lightsaber is here to light the way for all those late nights spent working at your desk and for those moments you need a little extra reassurance from a galaxy far, far away.

For your convenience, it runs on electricity, black kyber crystal not needed.

Share your fandom loud and proud.

This Star Wars The Mandalorian T-Shirt features the movie poster for the highly anticipated "The Mandalorian and Grogu," hitting theaters later this month.

With Din Djarin and Grogu at the forefront, they’re about to set off on new adventures and lend their hand to the New Republic.

Take care of your very own Baby Yoda. This Star Wars Grogu Tamagotchi brings the beloved character to the palm of your hand … and it's up to you to raise him. How you do will transform him into one of 12 different appearances, including secret styles. Each device is also equipped with three different mini games, one of which alternates depending on how you interact with Grogu.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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