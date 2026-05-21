LISA Enlists Labubu For FIFA World Cup Music Video, 'Goals'

The visuals for LISA, Anitta and Rema's World Cup anthem just dropped ... and it's got everything -- soccer, dancing, blue flames, and even a Labubu!!

"Goals" was released via FIFA Sound on Thursday ... and it's bound to get sports fans pumped for this summer's tournament.

✨ GOALS OUT NOW ✨



Lisa x @anitta x @heisrema will all take the stage for an unforgettable performance at the #FIFAWorldCup USA Opening Ceremony in Los Angeles 🌎⚽



Stream the Goals Music Video now at the link below. @FIFAWorldCup

In the music video, the BLACKPINK artist kicks things off with a rap and her signature pristine moves ... but hilariously, a massive Labubu in World Cup merch is spotted cheering her on in a crowd full of spectators.

Of course, LISA is widely credited for turning the furry Pop Mart monsters into a global craze ... so it's only right she brought a life-sized version along for the ride.

The Brazilian singer then takes over for the second verse ... where she delivers her portion surrounded by a blue blaze on a soccer pitch -- but don't worry, she seemed safe as she showed off her dancing skills as well.

Rema rounded out the tune with an epic finisher over the Cirkut-produced beat ... but he elected to bypass a sultry groove like his counterparts.

The opening ceremony for the World Cup goes down on June 12 ... with these three musicians, as well as Katy Perry, Future and Tyla, slated to perform.

The halftime show of the final will also feature Madonna, BTS and Shakira.