'Jaws' Legend Richard Dreyfuss Cancels Appearance at Meet-and-Greet With Fans

Legendary "Jaws" actor Richard Dreyfuss pulled the plug on his appearance in Southern California to reunite with his fellow cast members -- and it's a mystery why he's skipping out.

Dreyfuss posted a message on Instagram Friday, explaining that he was grateful for all the "love and excitement" he felt ahead of his appearance at The Hollywood Show, a convention scheduled for May 29-30. But, due to circumstances beyond his control, Dreyfuss will not be able to make it there in person.

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The actor did not provide a specific reason why he would be a no-show ... but he encouraged the gazillion "Jaws" fans to give the rest of the cast "the warmest welcome and all the love they deserve!"

Dreyfuss also thanked the creators, organizers, and caretakers of the "Jaws" legacy, and promised to be at the event in spirit.

The event organizers wrote on Facebook that they're saddened Dreyfuss would be missing out on the celebrity meet-and-greet ... saying Richard is "extremely disappointed" and sincerely apologizes to his fans.

Cast members from the original film who are expected to attend include ... Carl Gottlieb, Ted Grossman, Carla Hogendyk, Jeffrey Voorhees, Jonathan Searle and more.