Richard Dreyfuss Says New Oscars Inclusivity Rules 'Make Me Vomit'

Richard Dreyfuss says the new rules mandating inclusivity for future Oscar nominations make him wanna barf -- and we mean that literally ... 'cause the dude says so himself.

The legendary actor, who's an Academy Award winner himself, made some eye-opening comments in a recent interview on PBS's 'Fine Line with Margaret Hoover' -- where she asked him what he made of these new rules that are going into effect next year.

"They make me vomit," says @RichardDreyfuss of new cast and crew diversity standards for Best Picture #Oscar eligibility.



Plus he praises Laurence Olivier's 1965 performance of Othello in blackface.



"Am I being told that I will never have a chance to play a Black man?" (1/2) pic.twitter.com/NcmpZoXe1c — Firing Line with Margaret Hoover (@FiringLineShow) May 5, 2023 @FiringLineShow

Those new guidelines state that any Best Picture nominees must hire a certain percentage of talent (either onscreen or in the crew) from underrepresented minority groups in order to be considered eligible, among other criteria to achieve more representation at the Oscars.

Welp, RD didn't bite his tongue ... he says that whole idea makes him sick -- and when asked why ... he goes on this somewhat incoherent rant about artistry and sparing feelings.

He then goes on to talk about the role of Othello, and he says the last white actor to play the Shakespearean character was Laurence Olivier -- who did it in blackface ... something he seems to lament being over and done with. Dreyfuss says LO portrayed Othello brilliantly.