Former Attorney General Pam Bondi Reportedly Battling Thyroid Cancer

Pam Bondi is reportedly dealing with cancer -- after getting fired as U.S. Attorney General by President Donald Trump.

Axios reports that Bondi was diagnosed with thyroid cancer just after Trump showed her to the door at the Justice Department in early April. Bondi has been recovering after undergoing treatment for the disease.

Pam has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks.@PamBondi has a heart of gold 💛 https://t.co/V7GZBk7fsL pic.twitter.com/sTwFLDfGvw — Katie Miller (@KatieMiller) May 27, 2026

In a post on X, former White House official Katie Miller says Bondi "has been quietly kicking cancer's ass the last few weeks."

Thyroid cancer is defined as a painless lump in the neck area, which occurs when abnormal cells grow in the thyroid gland. Doctors say the cancer is highly treatable in its early stages with a 98 percent survival rate over five years.