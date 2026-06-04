Celebrity Hair Care Brands Worth Adding to Your Routine

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Celebrities may have glam squads on speed dial … but they're no longer keeping secrets about how they achieve their red carpet ready locks.

Some of Hollywood's biggest names have launched their own haircare brands and they're finally sharing their beauty expertise with everyone else.

From Rihanna's Fenty Beauty to Jennifer Aniston's LolaVie, these celeb beauty brands don't require a superstar budget … and you don't want to miss out.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Rihanna has mastered the art of good hair … and with Fenty Beauty The Flashy One 9-in-1 Treatment Oil, you can too.

This multitasking hair oil does it all, transforming dry, damaged hair and putting the flashiest finishing touch on any style.

It moisturizes, adds shine, smooths frizz for up to 72 hours, seals split ends, reduces breakage, protects from heat damage and improves elasticity … all while nourishing and repairing your hair.

Jennifer Aniston had a hairstyle named after her … so she definitely knows a thing or two about taking care of your mane.

With the LolaVie Peptide Plumping Volume Spray, you'll instantly get 5x fuller volume and long-lasting lift for days.

And with a silky, hydrating formula, you'll get that without crunch, stiffness, or build-up.

It's perfect for anyone with thin or fine hair or those who just want an extra dose of volume!

Tracee Ellis Ross is holding it down for the curly haired crew. Her PATTERN Strong Hold Gel was designed for styling slick looks, no matter what your curl type, from 3A to 4C.

Formulated with sea moss, aloe and chia seeds, this flexible, nourishing gel is never damaging or drying and provides long-lasting hold without breaking hair or edges.

It has a luscious built-in slippage so it easily distributes through the hair, perfect for styles that need extra support.

Gabrielle Union and the Flawless team created exactly what you need for the perfect blow out.

The Flawless Smoothing Blow Dry Cream was formulated with tons of good-for-you ingredients, including rice oil complex, lilac leaf extract and shea butter.

It immaculately preps all different hair types for blow drying by smoothing your strands, taming frizz and adding shine … all while defending against heat damage.

Take your scalp health to the next level with the help of Taraji P. Henson. With the TPH Hair And Scalp Treatment Set, you get both the Never Salty Hair & Scalp Scrub and the Mint Condition Scalp Conditioner.

Start with the ooey-gooey sugar scalp scrub which works to unclog and cleanse the scalp for a clean, refreshed feel.

Then follow up with the conditioner to aid thirsty and dry scalps, helping them feel more refreshed and moisturized.

You’ve seen Jonathan Van Ness work his magic on "Queer Eye" and now you can do the same at home!

Try out the JVN Revive Rapid Repair Bond Gloss to give your tresses an instant refresh. In just 60 seconds, you'll get a glossy-like-glass shine … all while repairing damaged, broken and over-processed hair.

No matter what your hair type, you're guaranteed instant intense shine.

Priyanka Chopra has got you covered with this Anomaly Shine Conditioner Bundle. The clean, high-performing formulation uses argan oil, quinoa, murumuru butter and jojoba oil to add some extra shine to your hair care routine. It deeply hydrates and nourishes, adding high gloss to dull, lifeless strands without weighing your hair down. Plus, it comes in a pack of three so you’ll always be stocked up!

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!