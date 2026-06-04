Jermaine Jackson Wants $6.5-Million Default Judgment in Rape Case Thrown Out

Jermaine Jackson is speaking out now that he's been ordered to cough up millions to his rape accuser ... claiming the judgment is void due to a slew of errors.

According to new court docs, obtained by TMZ, Michael Jackson's older brother says the default judgment in favor of plaintiff Rita Butler Barrett needs to be thrown out because she sued him under his obsolete former name and never effectively served him the lawsuit.

He argues he was sued as "Jermaine Jackson" ... but says he changed his name legally in the state of California to "Jermaine LaJuane Jacksun" all the way back in 2013 -- so she should have figured that out and sued him under his correct name.

Oh, and he says he never sexually assaulted Barrett.

As we reported ... Barrett claimed in her December 2023 filing Jermaine unexpectedly showed up at her Encino, California home one day and "violently" raped her for several minutes until he abruptly stopped, leaving her traumatized.

Barrett's lawyers failed to track Jermaine down to personally serve the suit, but received court approval to execute service via legal notice in the Los Angeles Times. Her legal team says it ran the notice for consecutive weeks between August and September 2025.

Jermaine never responded ... and a court awarded her $6.5 million in damages and court fees in May.

But, the singer and actor says there's even more wrong with the entire legal process, claiming he did not receive actual notice of the summons, complaint, and other legal filings in the case and therefore had no meaningful opportunity to respond. He also said he never attempted to conceal himself.

He's now requesting an opportunity to defend himself in the case.