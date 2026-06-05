Guess The Sexy Brunette Actress Getting Her Hands Dirty

Time for another guess who! Can you guess the sexy brunette actress working on this roaring muscle car engine?

This actress hit the mainstream in 2007 when she starred in one of the biggest movies that year, which completely transformed her career ... and just a few years later, she became a horror staple with her portrayal as a schoolgirl vampire.

This actress also has a career outside of acting when she became a mom in 2012 -- she shares 3 kids with a famous 90's actor, and another with rockstar.