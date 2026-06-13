Best Father's Day Gifts for Dads Who Love to Grill: Early Prime Day Deals

The Grill and The Recliner 😎

For the Dad Who Rules ...

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

Father's Day is almost here, which means dads across America are preparing for their favorite summer activities … flipping burgers on the grill and uninterrupted access to the big game in the most comfortable chair in the house.

This year, help him master the art of grillin' and chillin' with gifts that'll upgrade everything from his backyard cookouts to his weekend relaxation routine.

Check out our curation of the best Early Prime Day Deals for your ol' man, below!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If you want your house to be the ultimate hang spot this summer, get your dad set up with the Weber Genesis S-315 Gas Grill.

He'll be flipping burgers and grilling up steaks all season long with this three-burner, stainless-steel grill.

The PureBlu burner system sets it apart from the pack, featuring unique, tapered burner tubes that generate consistent pressure and flames and deliver even heat across the grilling surface.

Plus, flames are directed above the raised gas ports, while food debris falls below, minimizing clogging and ensuring the grill lights every time.

Give Dad’s outdoor cooking equipment an upgrade before summer starts.

With this durable, heat-resistant stainless steel Wustof Grilling Tool Set he’ll be ready for anything that comes his way.

Each four-piece set includes BBQ tongs, a spatula, a silicon brush, and a meat fork … so he can effortlessly turn, lift, and serve food.

Take your dad's BBQ skills to the next level with this Traeger Pro 22 Pellet Grill & Smoker.

Whether he wants to throw a few burgers on the grill, sear a steak or take some extra time to smoke a brisket, this grill is sure to help craft some of his tastiest meals yet.

And with a low and slow smoke setting to a high of 450˚F, he can do it all with ease.

The final necessity in a grilling gift bundle for Father’s Day? This Chef iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer. There will be no guesswork when it comes to the BBQ this summer.

He’ll have no worries about serving undercooked meat with this smart thermometer that provides real-time updates right to his phone, wherever he is.

He’ll know exact internal temperatures, get reminders when to flip and see estimated cooking times.

Plus, the new edition is built to endure 1000°F heat and features an ultra-thin probe design to keep proteins intact and juices inside!

Upgrade his shaving game with the Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver.

This updated device provides the brand’s closest, most comfortable shave ever … even if he let that five o'clock shadow get a little unruly.

He’ll get a closer shave with fewer strokes thanks to five synchronized shaver elements, ensuring the ultimate skin comfort and an effortless beard care routine.

Nothing says "Dad Summer" like a giant movie screen for the backyard or your next birthday BBQ!

This inflatable is 14 feet and utilizes a quiet air blower for easy setup -- plus it works for front and rear projection.

So whip out this bad boy for the next camping trip, beach bonfire, or backyard movie night. Hell ... put on the World Cup and make your house party central!

Movie night? Game day? Make sure he has the best sound possible. The Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus provides heightened sound and crisp dialogue. And with a powerful subwoofer, he’ll get deeper bass that will put him right in the middle of the action. Plus Dolby Atmos and DTS:X deliver spatial audio for the ultimate listening experience.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!