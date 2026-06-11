Best Early Prime Day Kitchen Deals on Amazon Right Now

Best Deals Are in the Kitchen

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Early Prime Day Deals are here and while you could be stocking up on extra socks or bed sheets for the guest room, you also could be buying a pizza oven.

This year, Amazon is packed with deals on kitchen essentials that make cooking easier, faster, and way more fun. From air fryers that practically cook dinner for you to ice cream makers that turn every weekend into an adventure, these discounted finds deserve a spot on your countertop.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

If you haven’t invested in an air fryer yet, now’s the time to totally change your cooking game.

With the Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro, you can whip up meals in an instant thanks to super convection which can reduce cooking time by up to 30%.

Plus, it’s got a large capacity tray that can fit up to a 14 lb. turkey and has multiple cooking features including roasting, air frying and dehydrating.

Skip the trip to the ice cream shop this summer and make delicious ice cream right at home!

With the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe 11-in-1 Ice Cream Maker, you can create family-sized treats for everyone. It’s got all the CREAMi functions you’ve come to love, like ice cream and Italian ice, as well as new settings like sorbet, gelato and creamiccino.

Plus, you can craft unique combinations with your favorite mix-ins like chocolate, nuts, fruit, and more to make a swirl or scoop custom to you.

Forget spending $15 at the smoothie shop every day because the Ninja Nutri-Blender Plus is here to provide you with a quick fix for your healthy beverage cravings.

This compact and lightweight personal blender makes it simple to craft delicious frozen drinks as well as juices, soups and shakes.

Although it may be small, it packs the punch of all other Ninja blenders with a 900-peak-watt motor base. It can easily crush ice and break down whole fruits and veggies to create nutrient rich extractions.

Take the guesswork out of cooking on the BBQ this summer with the CHEF iQ Sense Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer.

Have no worries about serving undercooked meat with this smart thermometer that provides real-time updates right to your phone, wherever you are.

You’ll know exact internal temperatures, get reminders when to flip and see estimated cooking times. Plus, the new edition is built to endure 1000°F heat and features an ultra-thin probe design to keep proteins intact and juices inside!

Kick off your summer mornings with delicious, fresh squeezed glasses of orange juice, all thanks to the Breville The Juice Fountain Plus.

This state-of-the-art centrifugal juicer features a three inch extra-wide fruit chute, dual speeds, lightning-quick operation and simple clean up.

Plus, it’s all designed for optimum juice and nutrient extraction thanks to its Italian-made precision micro mesh filter basket and components.

In case you’re not able to jet off to Italy this summer, the Breville Pizzaiolo Smart Pizza Oven is the next best thing.

Get creative while crafting your own gourmet pizza creation right from the comfort of your own home.

Choose from several different pizza settings including thin crust and New York style for the freshest, cheesiest pie you can dream up!

A kitchen staple you don’t want to miss? This Le Creuset Toughened Non-stick PRO Fry Pan.

It’s the perfect everyday pan, whether you’re searing fish, sauteing vegetables or making omelets, and it’s now 4x stronger than ever before.

It features a textured triple-reinforced coating that’s ideal for browning and searing, with or without oil, and easily wipes clean.

You’ll get incredible results every time you cook … all thanks to this one new addition to your kitchen lineup.

Say goodbye to dull knives in the kitchen. With the Zwilling Pull Through Knife Sharpener, you can keep things razor sharp without having to take your knives in for servicing.

With one side for Western-style blades and one side for Asian-style blades, this sharpener gets the job done.

Plus, it’s got a comfortable handle to protect your fingers, so you’ll be safe even if you’re not a pro.

Every kitchen could use the KitchenAid Artisan Series Tilt Head Stand Mixer.

Now’s the time to save on this must-have appliance which features 59 touchpoints per rotation around the mixer bowl for optimal ingredient incorporation.

The tilt-head design allows cooks to have better access to the bowl and ease of adding ingredients. Plus, the 5 quart bowl can handle even your biggest batch of holiday cookies!

The Le Creuset Signature Oval Dutch Oven is a total kitchen essential, for home cooks and professional chefs alike.

Individually crafted by expert French artisans, they’re ideal for everything from slow-cooking and braising to roasting, baking, frying and more.

And its oval size makes it particularly suited for larger cuts of meat, whole chickens and for baking oval-shaped loaves of bread. Your future dinner guests will thank you.

It’s always soup season with the Le Creuset Traditional Soup Pot with Glass Lid. It’s the perfect vessel for soups, stews, one pot meals … and more. Its sloped sides increase the efficiency and effectiveness of stirring while the depth provides ample room for simmering soups and sauces. It’s also equipped with large loop handles for easy lifting and a steady grip for those moments when you need to transfer from stove to oven to table.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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