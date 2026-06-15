Early Prime Day Sale: Kickstart Your Cleaning Routine with Great Deals on Vacuums

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Sure, it's already June, but it's never too late in the year for a little spring cleaning.

And let's be real ... it's so much easier to keep your home nice and tidy when you've got a good vacuum in your arsenal.

Luckily, a ton of big brands are on sale early for Amazon Prime Day ... and we've rounded up some of the best! Check them out!

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

The Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner is sure to come in handy if you need a quick clean on the go ... and it's on sale early this Prime Day!

It's got strong spray and powerful suction, which is great for stains on carpet, stairs and even car interiors.

The dual-tank design features a 48-ounce tank for clean water and a 33-ounce one for the dirty stuff.

It's also lightweight and compact, so storing it is a cinch.

For a quick clean on the go, you need the BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum!

It's nice and portable so you can get in a little dust busting pretty much anywhere.

Plus, the charging wall mount makes storing it a dream!

If you've always wanted a Roomba but have been too scared to take the plunge ... now's the time!

The iRobot Roomba 105X is on sale early for Prime Day, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this deal!

The 3-stage cleaning system will have your floors spotless in no time ... and you won't have to lift a finger!

The Bosch Unlimited 10 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is a clean freak's dream vacuum!

It comes with a ton of attachments -- including an upholstery brush, a furniture brush and several different nozzles -- so you can take on any mess anywhere.

You don't need a vacuum AND a mop cluttering up your closet when the Ultenic Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner does it all!

Here's the kicker ... it's cordless! And with a 50-minute runtime you'll definitely be able to tidy up all your floors before needing to recharge.

Speaking of vacuum-mop combos ... this one's hands-free!

The Mova P50 Pro Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop is great if you're after an automated option -- just turn it on and let it do its thing!

Plus, the dock handles everything between cleanings.

Cleaning your mattress, cushions and upholstery can be a total pain if you don't have the right vacuum.

That's where the IRIS USA Handheld Corded Mattress Vacuum Cleaner comes in.

Yes, it's corded, but that gives it enough power to actually suck all the dust and pet hair out of your furniture.

So ... worth it.

Whether you've got carpet, hardwood or both ... the LEVOIT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner can handle it all!

It also comes with a mini motorized brush for bedding and sofas, as well as a crevice tool to help you get in all those pesky tight spaces.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop is typically quite the splurge, so now's the time to snag one!

It's on sale early for Prime Day ... which means you get all those fancy features -- like the hot water mopping and all-in-one cleaning hub -- at a discount.

Shark is one of the biggest names in vacuums, so it's a huge deal -- literally -- that the Shark Upright Vacuum Cleaner is on sale right now. It works on hard floors and thick carpet, and has swivel steering to get in all those corners and crevices.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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