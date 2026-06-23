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Prime Day 2026 is officially in full swing and Amazon is still slashing prices on some of their best-selling products.

No matter what you’re looking for, it's almost guaranteed to be on sale, from Apple AirTags to the latest Oura Ring.

Broken vacuum that could use an upgrade? Done. Coffee always going cold before you finish it? Easy. Looking for a device that'll jumpstart your car battery and charge your iPhone? Yep, they’ve got that too.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Never lose a piece of luggage, your purse or your keys ever again! With this Apple AirTags set, you can conveniently pop one of these trackers on any of your belongings and can keep track of it at all times.

If you ever misplace something or if it gets lost, just check in on the Find My app and you’ll know exactly where it is in an instant, making life a whole lot easier.

Pesky wine stains left over from girls’ night? Grease marks from your midnight takeout? They're no match for the Bissell Little Green Machine.

You’ll get big results from this small but mighty lightweight cleaning machine. With powerful suction and impressive scrubbing power, it’ll get the job done, saving you from tough stains and difficult to clean messes.

The Shark Silkipro Straight can do it all. This three-in-one device functions as a rapid dryer, air-straightener and a tool to lock in shine … all without damaging your hair.

Made for all hair types, it works to detangle, stretch and reach even the thickest root. You can choose the heat and airflow combination that’s right for you … or turn airflow off entirely for a traditional flat-iron feel. It leaves you with 24-hour sleek looks with silky, smooth end styles that hold all day.

Late night cookie baking has never been so easy. The KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Tilt Head Stand Mixer makes it almost too simple to mix up a batch of your favorite dough.

With a 5 quart stainless steel bowl you can mix up nine dozen cookies in a single batch. Which seems like it’ll be sufficient to feed your midnight cravings … or maybe even open your own bakery.

You’ll be smiling like a star thanks to Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects kit. Achieve 19 levels of whiter teeth with this budget-friendly kit that uses the same whitening ingredient that dentists do.

Plus, it’s enamel safe and is highly effective…leaving you with whiter teeth in just a few weeks!

Put a (smart) ring on it with the Oura Ring 4. Put your health first with this revolutionary smart ring that uses research grade sensors to monitor over 30 biometrics with precision.

Discreetly track sleep, activity, stress and heart health to get metrics and personal insights about your body. Compatible with iOS and Android, the Oura Ring integrates with numerous apps including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Natural Cycles, Flo and Strava.

Braun’s best shaver just got better. The Braun Series 9 PRO+ Electric Shaver provides the brand’s closest, most comfortable shave ever … even if you’ve let that five o’clock shadow get a little unruly. You’ll get a closer shave with fewer strokes thanks to five synchronized shaver elements, ensuring the ultimate skin comfort and an effortless beard care routine.

Don’t get caught in a tricky situation when your car battery suddenly dies. The Noco Boost Plus Ultrasafe Jump Starter is here to save the day.

Instantly start dead batteries with 1000 amps of peak lithium power … and with patented spark-proof and reverse polarity protection, there will be no sparks and no wrong connections. Plus, the integrated power bank can deliver emergency power to smartphones, tablets, and more.

Why have one family photo when you can have dozens? With the Skylight Digital Frame, you can display all of your favorite photos on rotation.

And when the device is connected to wi-fi, anyone in the fam can upload their own pics to add to the fun. No more looking at the same old pics forever because with this frame, you’ll get fresh snaps all the time.

Ensure your coffee never goes cold with the Ember Mug 2. This temperature control smart mug can be set at an exact drinking temperature … and then can keep it at that ideal drinking temp for over an hour. Plus, the accompanying app allows him to track caffeine consumption, save presets for his favorite drinks, customize the LED color, and more.

The Owala FreeSip is all about options! Not only does it come in a variety of fun colors, but this stainless steel bottle also allows you to drink two ways … either hold it upright to sip through the built-in straw or tilt back to swig through the wide-mouth opening. Its lid is leak-proof and it features a convenient carry loop that also doubles as a lock when closed.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft has all you need for the ultimate reading experience. With access to millions of your favorite books, you’ll also be able to use the device to jot down notes whenever inspiration strikes.

Just start writing directly on the screen … a custom-built oxide-based display that delivers high-contrast, paper-like color. Active Canvas will create space for all of your notes, from meeting minutes to to-do lists, and convert them to text documents you can email to yourself.

The Apple Airpods Pro 3 have been upgraded with so many new features. These bluetooth headphones don’t just play breathtaking three-dimensional audio, but they’ve got better noise cancelling than ever before and can remove up to 2x more unwanted noise than previous models.

Plus, it has built-in heart rate sensing to track your heart rate and calories burned during workouts … and also has live language translation for whenever you’re traveling internationally.

The Nothing Headphone (a) is the new kid on the block when it comes to wireless over-ear headsets. You’ll get a personalized listening experience thanks to customizable ANC levels as well as Spatial Audio with Hi-Res Wireless certification … giving you remarkable clarity and an immersive auditory experience.

And with cutting-edge Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, you’ll completely eliminate distractions … but can also use the innovative Smart Adaptive Mode to adjust seamlessly to your surroundings.

Carry the heaviest portable sound in your hand with the Marshall Middleton Portable Speaker. You’ll get 360° sound thanks to Marshall’s True Stereophonic technology, a unique form of multi-directional sound that delivers superior spatial and binaural sound that fills any space.

Each device has two 3/5” tweeters, two 3” woofers and two passive radiators in a quad-speaker set-up to ensure the ultimate immersive experience wherever you roam. And Built-in Dynamic Loudness adjusts the tonal balance of the sound to ensure your music sounds brilliant at every volume.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Combo Robot Vacuum and Mop may be a splurge but it’s got you covered from all angels. This all-in-one cleaning hub includes a powerful robot vacuum for floors and a handheld vacuum for other surfaces and facades.

Both vacuums can auto-empty their dustbins into the station’s large capacity bag. Plus, it also supports hot-water mop washing, hot-air drying and auto water refilling. Ready to tackle any cleaning task, save you time and effort.

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