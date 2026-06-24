Summer Outdoor Games on Sale

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Let the games begin!

If your backyard is starting to look a little dull, Prime Day is here to fix that. Before summer gets into full swing, deck out your yard with outdoor activities and lawn games that'll guarantee your house will be the place to be this season.

From classics like cornhole and horseshoes to unique additions like a giant Connect 4 set, Amazon's deals make it easier than ever to upgrade your outdoor hangouts.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

We suggest you buy gatorade in bulk and make this a game of pure sober skill ... but we're not telling you how to live your life. Either way this Giant Yard Pong Set is sure to be the star of your next backyard BBQ.

Go big or go home with red cups that are 6x bigger than standard party cups. Each set also includes three giant ping pong balls so you can party on an epic scale.

Take outdoor gaming to the next level with this Giant Connect 4 Wooden Set. Whether you bring it to a family event or just keep it in the backyard, this giant game set is sure to be a hit.

It takes just minutes to set up the oversized wooden board … but will make for hours of entertainment for the whole fam.

Get ready to rally with this Amazon Basics Volleyball and Badminton Combo Set. If athletics are more your speed, then you'll love this portable setup that includes everything you need for a game of volleyball or round of badminton.

It's got a net, poles racquets, birdies and even a volleyball with an included pump. Pack it all up in its durable carrying case so you can bring it wherever you go … from friend's backyards to the beach!

The World Cup is here … so there’s no better time to set up a net in the backyard!

The Amazon Basics Portable Pop Up Soccer Goal is perfect for little ones just picking up the sport.

Complete with two 2.5 ft nets, each goal is crafted with solid fiberglass poles for lightweight yet stable performance and reinforced oxford fabric and net for lasting strength.

They unfold with just a simple twist and pack up easily for quick storage.

The NBA finals may have just wrapped up but the fun doesn’t have to stop there.

Show off your aquatic sports skills with this Amazon Basics Pool Basketball Hoop.

Just fill the base with water for weighted stability and place it alongside the edge of your pool.

It includes two inflatable balls as well as an air pump to get the party started.

Take part in the age-old American tradition of cornhole.

Because what’s a backyard without a Cornhole Set? Crafted from composite wood and steel, with graphics made to look like real barnwood planks, this set is perfect for casual bean bag toss games with friends and family.

Just grab some bean bags and get to playing!

It’s about to be a pickleball summer.

Whether you're just picking up the sport or have a few matches under your belt, this Amazon Basics Pickleball Set is the perfect addition to your athletic gear.

Each set comes with two patterned paddles, crafted from premium carbon fiber for superior durability, excellent spin control, and consistent performance.

Plus, it also comes with four balls, two replacement grip tapes and a travel bag for all your gear.

If you're looking for something more old school for the backyard, this Franklin Sports Horseshoes Set is sure to be a conversation starter. Each professional level kit includes two black and two silver regulation weight horseshoes made from forged steel as well as two chrome-plated stakes. It has everything you need to get a game going … as well as instructions on how to actually play.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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