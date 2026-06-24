Apple Products on Sale

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If you've been waiting to upgrade your Apple tech, Prime Day might be the time to do it.

Tech prices -- like everything -- are set to increase due to rising memory and storage costs, making these deals feel even more worth grabbing while they last. From AirPods and Apple Watches to iPads, AirTags and accessories, Amazon has plenty of Apple finds marked down just in time for Prime Day.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Never lose a piece of luggage, your purse or your keys ever again! With this Apple AirTags set, you can conveniently pop one of these trackers on any of your belongings and can keep track of it at all times.

If you ever misplace something or if it gets lost, just check in on the Find My app and you'll know exactly where it is in an instant, making life a whole lot easier.

The Apple Airpods Pro 3 have been upgraded with so many new features. These bluetooth headphones don't just play breathtaking three-dimensional audio, but they've got better noise cancelling than ever before and can remove up to 2x more unwanted noise than previous models.

Plus, it has built-in heart rate sensing to track your heart rate and calories burned during workouts … and also has live language translation for whenever you're traveling internationally.

The Apple Airpods Max 2 are a splurge-worthy Prime Day find for anyone ready to upgrade their headphones. They feature active noise cancellation, Adaptive Audio and Personalized Spatial Audio for a more immersive listening experience.

With a clean over-ear design, comfortable fit and up to 20 hours of battery life, they're built for everything from work calls to travel days and everyday listening

The Apple Watch Series 11 is an easy way to make your everyday routine feel more connected.

It keeps your favorite apps, calls, texts and health features right on your wrist, so you can stay connected without constantly reaching for your phone.

With fitness tracking, heart rate insights and a sleek design, it's a practical Apple wearable you'll use every day.

The Apple iPad Pro 13-Inch is a perfect pick for anyone who wants more screen space without carrying around a full laptop.

The large display makes streaming, browsing and getting work done feel smooth and immersive, while the M4 chip gives it plenty of power for more demanding tasks. With a slim design and 512GB of storage, it's a polished Apple find that feels just as useful for work as it does for downtime.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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