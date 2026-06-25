Prime Day Savings on Amazon Products

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Prime Day is the one time of the year that it seems like the whole internet is on sale … and if you're on the hunt for Amazon gadgets, you obviously have to go straight to the source.

This month, you can score big on all things Amazon, from a new Kindle to the latest Echo. Whether you're diving back into reading, upgrading your home security or getting your child their very own tablet, now's the time to make your move.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Pick up the latest version of the Amazon Kindle, their lightest and most compact device yet. With enhanced display features, including a glare-free screen, adjustable front light and dark mode, you'll get effortless reading in any light.

And with 16 GB of storage to hold thousands of books and six weeks of battery life on a single charge, you can read as long as you like.

What’s better than curling up in bed with a good book? Upgrade your reading experience with this Amazon Kindle Paperwhite.

You’re getting the fastest Kindle ever that features a 7" glare-free screen with adjustable brightness and warmth. Plus, it adapts to your surroundings, so you’ll be able to read your favorite books no matter how bright it is outside.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft has all you need for the ultimate reading experience.

With access to millions of your favorite books, you’ll also be able to use the device to jot down notes whenever inspiration strikes.

Just start writing directly on the screen … a custom-built oxide-based display that delivers high-contrast, paper-like color. Active Canvas will create space for all of your notes, from meeting minutes to to-do lists, and convert them to text documents you can email to yourself.

If you’re looking to go a little more budget friendly, opt for the Amazon Kindle Scribe.

At a lesser price point, the original Scribe may not have a color display but it still gets the job done. It’s thinner than a pencil, lighter than a notebook and has been redesigned for improved ergonomics, enhanced responsiveness, and a comfortable writing and reading experience.

Straight out of Bonnie’s room! This Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet Toy Story Edition was released in honor of the beloved movie’s 30th anniversary and is made just for kids.

With robust parental controls, you can manage everything from your phone, including screen-time limits, pausing or resuming the device and approving downloads from the app store. Plus, it comes with a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription and a kid-proof case.

No matter what Hogwarts house you’re in, you’re gonna love this Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet Harry Potter Edition.

Not only does it have all the features you’ve come to love with the Amazon tablet but it also comes fully loaded with a "Harry Potter" cover and access to the full-cast audio editions of all seven books with an Audible subscription.

Fully transport yourself to the world of Hogwarts with the captivating productions featuring hundreds of unique voices and immersive sound design … all through your Amazon Fire.

If limited edition releases aren’t quite your thing, go back to the basics with the newest model of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet.

With its thin, light and durable design, you get an 8" HD display for seamless streaming and gaming as well as a 5MP rear facing camera for photos. It's also super fast and responsive thanks to its hexa-core processor and has a long battery life that can last up to 13 hours.

Say goodbye to long loading time and lagging video streaming.

With the Amazon eero Pro 6E Wifi Router you get wired speeds … without all the wires. Game, work, or stream reliably thanks to patented TrueMesh software which, combined with TrueRoam and TrueChannel, proactively keeps you on the optimal and most reliable wifi connection possible.

Make your home more secure with this Ring Camera Bundle. Know exactly who’s at your front door or inside your living room … even when you’re not at home.

Each set comes with a Ring Pan-Tilt Indoor Cam as well as a Ring Floodlight Cam, so you have all your bases covered. With a smooth 360° view you can control from your phone as well as Live View and Two-Way Talk functions, you’ll feel safer whether you’re snug in bed or across the world.

Get your kids their very own smart device, without all of the worries that come with technology.

The Echo Dot Kids Bundle comes with the Echo Dot Kids and Echo Glow, a smart speaker and color-changing night…providing screen-free fun by day and a calming routine by night.

Each morning the Echo Glow wakes kids with a sunrise alarm while Echo Dot Kids plays a wake-up song. After school, Alexa can help with homework and at bedtime, the Echo Glow fades to calming colors as Alexa reads a story. Plus, it comes with a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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