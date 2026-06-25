Kangaroos Have A Duel For the Ages In Man's Backyard

Kangaroo Jack's looking a lot like Jackie Chan in this circulating video on Instagram that shows a Duel of Fates between two large marsupials!

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Jump into this clip ... a man in Australia -- because, of course, it's in Australia -- was able to catch a fully fledged fight between two Kangaroos -- and they are going at it full MMA style.

The guy who shot the video is just calmly filming while the two 'Roos use his backyard for an all-out battle.

It's a brutal fight au naturale that lasts for a good couple of minutes ... uninterrupted by the cameraman -- which is definitely the right call since they'd quite literally kick his ass in their state -- before the two marsupials hop away, probably to continue their bout elsewhere.