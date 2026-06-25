Amazon's Best Deals on Water Bottles & Tumblers

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page.

It's about to be a scorching summer … so staying hydrated should be at the top of your to do list.

Forget about disposable plastic water bottles and make getting your daily H2O intake a little easier with a brand new tumbler.

From Stanley to Owala to Hydro Flask, there's so many options when it comes to sipping in style … and they're all on sale right now for Prime Day. The hardest part will be choosing just one.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

The Owala FreeSip Twist can do it all! A new spin on a classic tumbler, this stainless steel, insulated bottle can handle all kinds of drinks -- hot, cold or carbonated!

Its FreeSip spout features a built-in straw that lets you sip or swig and comes equipped with a leakproof twist-top lid.

It also includes a carry loop, making it easy to transport no matter where you go.

Upgrade your cup with this extra large Stanley The IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler.

At 30 oz, its designed to keep you hydrated in a fully functional style.

Ideal for car commutes or workouts at home, it has a built-in flip straw for easy and effortless sipping. Then, snap it shut and the double-wall vacuum insulation will keep your drink extra cold for hours.

The Owala FreeSip Sway is the perfect accessory to keep you hydrated all summer long. This large stainless steel tumbler comes equipped with a bucket handle that makes carrying drinks a breeze … while still managing to fit into cupholders.

It's also loaded with a sip-or-swig spout and triple-layer insulation, guaranteeing you up to 24 hours of ice cold drinks. Plus, it’s leak-proof so you never have to worry about spills.

You can't go wrong with this Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState.

It comes with a Flowstate lid that features a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a wide mouth for drinking, and a full-cover top to prevent spills.

And thanks to its double-wall vacuum insulation, your drink will stay whatever temperature you want for hours.

The Owala FreeSip is all about options!

Not only does it come in a variety of fun colors, but this stainless steel bottle also allows you to drink two ways … either hold it upright to sip through the built-in straw or tilt back to swig through the wide-mouth opening.

Its lid is leak-proof and it features a convenient carry loop that also doubles as a lock when closed.

Kicking off the day with an extra large hot beverage? The Owala SmoothSip Slider has got you covered.

Crafted with insulated stainless steel, this tumbler can keep drinks hot or cold, depending on your preference.

It features a SmoothSip spout and is leak proof when the slider is shut.

It’s also cup holder friendly meaning it’s perfect for your drink your early AM commute. Of course, it’s also available in Owala’s signature variety of colors.

Looking for a water bottle that can handle a bit more? The Owala FreeSip Tumbler can hold up to 40 oz of liquid … and can keep it cold for up to 24 hours.

Despite its XL size, it can still fit in cupholders and has a leak-proof top for all of those accidental spills.

It comes in a wide range of colors, guaranteeing that there will be something that you’ll love.

Want to keep your drinks warm but don’t need an oversized tumbler? This Owala Mini SmoothSip Slider is 12 oz, perfect for a latte or a cup of tea.

With its insulated stainless steel interior, your hot beverage will maintain its temperature for up to six hours.

It's also leak-proof and cup holder friendly, everything you’d expect from your larger Owala bottles.

Flip open, sip and close up tight. The Stanley Transit Flip Top Mug is leakproof, lightweight, slim and made for your commute.

Just drop it in your bag, backpack or the floor of the car (we won’t tell) and hit the road.

It's ready to travel and you don’t have to worry thanks to its locking lid.

If you’re looking for that classic cup that everyone has, look no further than the Hydro Flask Travel Tumbler. With scorching weather ahead, you’ll want to stay hydrated all summer long.

This stainless steel tumbler has double walled insulation, ensuring that your drink stays cold for hours, and the durable handle makes it easy to take along anywhere.

It can hold plenty of H2O to get you through the day … and you’ll finally reach that recommended water intake.

The Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Water Bottle has you covered all day long.

From sun up to sun down, this water bottle will stay cool thanks to its TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation and wide opening that makes it easy to add ice.

Stainless steel, insulated, refillable, reusable … what more could you want?

Hitting the gym? Shake up the perfect smoothie, protein or supplement shake with the Hydro Flask Insulated Shaker Bottle. Designed with an internal whisk ball, it mixes it right every time, even with the thickest supplements. It’s leakproof when the flip-top chug spout is closed and has TempShield double-wall vacuum insulation to keep contents cold for up to 24 hours.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

Sign up for Amazon Prime to get the best deals!