Donald Trump Honors Late Village People Singer Victor Willis

President Donald Trump is paying his respects to the late Village People singer Victor Willis ... Trump says he'll think of Victor every time he hears his hit song, "Y.M.C.A."

POTUS hopped on social media Wednesday and posted a tribute to Victor, who died Monday after an aggressive illness.

Trump is remembering Victor as a "great and happy guy" ... and the Prez is taking credit for making "Y.M.C.A" a "monster" hit again by playing the song at his rallies.

POTUS says Victor and the Village People were "there for us right from the beginning ... they loved the action and we loved them and their great and uplifting song."

Play video content 1/9/25 Video: Donald Trump Dances with Village People During Victory Rally Fox News

Trump says he's blasting "Y.M.C.A" today ... and will have the song on repeat this week as July 4 and the big 250th birthday celebration approach.

Victor was 74.