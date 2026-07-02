Hawaii Real Estate Mogul Allegedly Had Sex at Clients' Properties for Years

A former Hawaii real estate big shot allegedly had sex in his luxury listings during a years-long affair with his assistant ... and now, lawsuits are flying.

Stephen Cipres, who founded Corcoran Pacific Properties, allegedly did the deed with his executive assistant Sarah Dombrose inside 10 to 20 homes over the course of 4 years, according to bombshell legal docs obtained by Honolulu Civil Beat.

In her affidavit obtained by the outlet, Dombrose said she began working for Cipres in 2021, and he quickly made a move on her by kissing her at an open house they were hosting. Dombrose said the interaction was not welcomed but said she felt she had to give in to his advances because she was in a rocky marriage and needed the job to support 3 kids.

Records reportedly show Cipres would cut her $50,000 checks at times throughout their work together.

Dombrose reportedly testified she felt "obligated to perform oral sex on him" to keep her job ... leading to years of unwanted sexual encounters splashed across Cipres' clients' homes and cars, during normal business hours.

Cipres has not disputed their scandalous affair, but claimed it was all consensual and even that Dombrose came onto him first.

At this point, Dombrose’s estranged husband, Matthew Gillespie, has sued Cipres for emotional distress and ruining his marriage, and Cipres has sued Dombrose for defamation and falsely accusing him of forcing her into sex.

Dombrose has also reportedly filed for divorce.

Corcoran Pacific has reportedly cut ties with Cipres, who is still selling homes in Hawaii through his own brokerage, Elite Pacific Properties.