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Taylor Swift Fighting 'Life of a Showgirl' Trademark Lawsuit Days Before Wedding

Taylor Swift Look What Your Lawsuit Made Me Do!

By TMZ Staff
Published
main taylor swift life of a showgirl Republic Records getty
Getty / Republic Records Composite

It looks like Taylor Swift doesn't want that 'Life of a Showgirl' trademark lawsuit hanging over her head during her wedding day … because she’s asking a judge to throw it out.

Taylor filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss Vegas showgirl Maren Wade's trademark infringement suit ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Confessions of a Showgirl facebook 1

Taylor's lawyers also argue there's no plausible likelihood of confusion between Taylor’s record and Maren's "Confessions of a Showgirl" brand … since their goods and services are completely different, calling it "absurd" that consumers would confuse the two.

As we previously reported … Maren's suing because she thinks Taylor's album ripped off the brand she'd spent 12 years building.

taylor swift the life of a showgirl sub store.taylorswift.com
store.taylorswift.com

According to Maren, it grew from a weekly column to a live show before becoming a full-fledged brand … and she claims Taylor's “The Life of a Showgirl” is completely swallowing it up.

But Taylor's saying Maren’s lawsuit doesn’t have a leg to stand on. She also argues the California federal court lacks jurisdiction over her because she lives in Tennessee.

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