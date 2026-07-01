Taylor Swift Fighting 'Life of a Showgirl' Trademark Lawsuit Days Before Wedding

Look What Your Lawsuit Made Me Do!

It looks like Taylor Swift doesn't want that 'Life of a Showgirl' trademark lawsuit hanging over her head during her wedding day … because she’s asking a judge to throw it out.

Taylor filed a motion on Tuesday to dismiss Vegas showgirl Maren Wade's trademark infringement suit ... according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ.

Taylor's lawyers also argue there's no plausible likelihood of confusion between Taylor’s record and Maren's "Confessions of a Showgirl" brand … since their goods and services are completely different, calling it "absurd" that consumers would confuse the two.

As we previously reported … Maren's suing because she thinks Taylor's album ripped off the brand she'd spent 12 years building.

According to Maren, it grew from a weekly column to a live show before becoming a full-fledged brand … and she claims Taylor's “The Life of a Showgirl” is completely swallowing it up.