Shop the Tom Cruise-Inspired Summer Essentials Edit

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This summer, we're feeling the need ... the need for a wardrobe upgrade.

And who better to get inspired by than the legend himself, Tom Cruise and his "Top Gun" style. Channeling a little Maverick in your everyday look this season is easier than you’d think.

From his iconic Ray-Ban aviator sunglasses to bomber jackets and classic denim, these "Top Gun" inspired pieces will have you looking like you're ready to buzz the tower … no fighter jet required.

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Okay, so you may not be piloting an F-14 but that doesn't mean you can't look like it! Channel your inner Maverick with these iconic Ray-Ban Classic Aviator Sunglasses that have become part of one of Tom's most recognizable looks.

In fact, sales skyrocketed after the first movie was released in 1986. Whether you're rocking a tight tee with your favorite vintage jeans or are in full uniform, you know these glasses are gonna look good.

Not ready to drop big bucks on Tom's Ray-Ban frames? These goodr Polarized Sunglasses give "Top Gun" vibes without breaking the bank.

Similar to Hangman and Payback's Wayfarer frames, these sunglasses will serve you well this summer.

Plus, with U400 protection, you’ll be safe from the sun's harmful rays … even when you're flying high.

Another Maverick essential? His bomber jacket, of course. Get his look with this Levi's Vintage Deer Faux Leather Aviator Bomber Jacket … and then add your own patches to get the full effect.

It's the perfect accessory for cool summer nights when you're hanging outside by the fire or grabbing a drink on the outdoor patio.

It's sure to be a conversation starter.

What's "Top Gun" without a well fitted white t-shirt?

Pair your bomber jacket with one of the tees from this Polo Ralph Lauren White T-shirt Pack … or wear it on its own to show some muscle.

However you style it, it's a must-have to channel that Maverick swagger and is guaranteed to get a ton of wear all season long.

Tom and a good pair of Levi's go hand-in-hand.

These Levi's 501 Original Fit Jeans were a total staple in his wardrobe in his early career, from "Top Gun" to "Risky Business."

Whether he was on set or off duty, these traditional blue jeans helped make Tom an icon … and they're about to become an iconic part of your wardrobe too.

Have duffle, will travel. Wherever life takes you and wherever you land, this Military-Inspired Duffle Bag will be by your side. Whether you're jetting out of town for a quick trip or just heading to the office, this bag can fit all of your essentials.

Constructed with 22 oz. heavyweight cotton canvas and reinforced with cross-stitching web carry handles, this bag is durable and built to handle whatever comes its way.

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