Sundresses Available on Amazon

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Let's face it … when it's over 90 degrees outside, putting together an outfit is the last thing anyone wants to do.

So skip the tight denim shorts and the unflattering t-shirts and opt for something easier … and a whole lot more chic.

We've rounded up some of our favorite summer dresses that get the job done. From flowy maxis to trendy minis, these breezy picks are the easiest way to look put together with almost zero effort.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

Butter yellow is the color of the summer and this ABEHIK Corset Midi Dress is the perfect piece to add to your flowy frock collection. This milkmaid style dress features a lace-up back to accentuate your waist and a side slit to show a little leg.

You'll get so much use out of such a versatile dress … from brunch with the girls to BBQs by the pool.

Looking to elevate your style this season? This BTFBM Strapless Maxi Dress is a must-have for your wardrobe.

Featuring a ruched top and flowing skirt, this dress is ultra flattering.

Plus, it comes in a wide variety of colors, from a rich chocolate brown to baby blue and forest green. There's sure to be a shade for everyone.

Trade in your sweatpants and sweatshirt for this OFEEFAN Backless Cami Maxi Dress. For all those moments when you really don't feel like figuring out what to wear, this dress is the solution.

It's loose fitting, super soft and the easiest piece to just throw on. Whether you're running errands or need a coverup for the beach, this maxi has got your back.

Nothing says summer sundress like this OFEEFAN Gingham Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress. If you're looking to add a little girly flair to your summer wardrobe, this feminine frock will definitely do the trick.

Designed with lightweight, breathable fabric, it's a must-have for those scorching days. The gingham print is a total seasonal classic … and it's available in so many different colorways.

Heading out on a beach vacay? You're gonna want this ZESICA Strapless Crochet Maxi Dress in your suitcase.

Whether you're grabbing lunch by the pool or watching the sunset from the beach, you'll find yourself wearing this flirty dress again and again.

With a billowy ruffled skirt and crochet detailing, it's a total must-have this summer.

Feeling trendy? This Floerns Halter Bubble Mini Dress may be a throwback to Y2K style but it's so in right now.

Available in a variety of fun colors, this ultra short dress is sure to make a statement wherever you go. It's perfect for hitting the dance floor … or hitting up that hot new restaurant.

No thoughts, just vibes. If you can't be bothered picking out a 'fit to wear, this Shy Velvet Linen Casual Maxi Dress is exactly what you need. It's lightweight, flowy and chic enough that you can wear it from summer camp drop off for the kids all the way to date night with the hubby. And with so many fun colors to choose from, you could basically wear this dress all summer long.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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