Guess Which Sexy Celeb Is Giving Tongue On Her Night Out

Happy Friday! We're all getting a taste for the weekend today, just like this celeb is getting a taste for her bestie's tongue -- but can you guess which hottie's tonguing the other?

Focus up on the left ... she's a sexy model just like her mom ... and gives nepo babies a good rap because who cares what fortune you're born into when you look as good as that!

If you've been paying attention to her Instagram ... you'd know she spent last night with Hayes Warner. Yeah ... bet you wish you were one of these sexy gals, huh?