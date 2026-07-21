George Lucas' Museum Tickets Just Went on Sale, And The Line is Insane

Ticket Line Stretches Into a Galaxy Far, Far Away!!!

Tickets for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art just went on sale ... and the wait to secure admission is longer than watching back-to-back 'Star Wars' films!

TMZ got a look at the queue ... and a fan at position 6,427 has an estimated wait time of five freaking hours.

Oh, and the queue window had to stay open the entire time ... or they're SOL for their place in line.

The initial batch of reservations is for September 22 through Feb. 28, 2027 ... and folks who score tickets can check out the 300,000-square-foot museum, which features exhibits for TV, movies, art ... plus a lot of "Star Wars" stuff.

Admission is set at $25 for adults and $21 for seniors 65 and older ... which -- silver lining -- might be the age most people reach by the time they can snag a ticket!