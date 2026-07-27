Elena Samodanova Slams Gleb Savchenko's Request for Custody in Text

Elena Samodanova blasted Gleb Savchenko's attempt at gaining custody of their daughter straight from the jump … according to a text she sent his lawyer.

TMZ obtained a screenshot of a message Elena sent Gleb's lawyer, Mark H. Karney, where she basically tells him to screw off.

Take a look … Elena pretty much tells Karney she doesn't want to give Gleb anything – including custody of their daughter, Olivia, or the ability to enroll her in a California school.

According to the screenshot, Elena argues that Olivia's been living in Hong Kong for over 9 years … claiming it's where she belongs.

She even argues that it wasn't Gleb's place to cancel Olivia's return ticket to HK … accusing him of "wrongful retention" of their kid.

As we previously reported, Gleb filed a request for emergency custody of Olivia and plans to file a Hague Convention petition to bring their other daughter, Zlata, stateside as well.