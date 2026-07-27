Electronics Everyone's Buying on Amazon

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The numbers don't lie -- these are the tech products everyone's been buying.

From must-have headphones and portable speakers to everyday upgrades, these Amazon bestsellers have consistently topped shopping lists over the past few months.

Whether you've been eyeing the latest Apple AirPods Pro 3 or a compact JBL Go 4 speaker, these trending picks have earned their spot as fan favorites ... and they're worth adding to your cart.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

You'll never have to wonder what's going on outside your home when you're equipped with the Blink Outdoor 4. As the brand's most affordable wireless smart security camera yet, it'll give you around-the-clock peace of mind.

Whether you're monitoring your backyard or seeing who's at the front door, this weather-resistant smart security cam has got you covered.

With live video in 1080p HD, enhanced motion detection and crisp infrared night vision, you'll never be left in the dark.

The Beats Solo 4 combines style and sound, delivering rich, immersive sound wherever you go.

The Beats brand has blazed a trail in the headphone and speaker market and these bluetooth headphones are a great opportunity to make the leap into hi-tech audio accessories without the super high price tag.

The rechargeable battery gives up to 50 hours of listening power ... and with fast fuel charging, you can get hours of battery life in just 10 minutes.

The JBL Go 4 is a must have for anyone who's always on the go and has an adventure on their schedule.

Whether you're hitting the beach with friends or trekking through the great outdoors, this waterproof and dustproof portable bluetooth speaker can withstand it all.

Plus, it’s ready for all day use and thanks to its 24 hours of battery life, you can play music straight until the sun goes down.

Ready to invest in a tablet for the youngest members of the fam?

With the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet, you'll know that your kids are safe as they scroll thanks to built-in safeguards that protect your children's privacy and prevent malware and spyware, ensuring a secure online experience.

With robust parental controls through the Amazon Kids Parent Dashboard, you can manage everything from your phone, including screen-time limits, pausing or resuming the device and approving downloads from the app store.

Plus, it comes with a 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription and a kid-proof case.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe Colorsoft has all you need for the ultimate reading experience.

With access to millions of your favorite books, you'll also be able to use the device to jot down notes whenever inspiration strikes.

Just start writing directly on the screen … a custom-built oxide-based display that delivers high-contrast, paper-like color.

Active Canvas will create space for all of your notes, from meeting minutes to to-do lists, and convert them to text documents you can email to yourself.

Put a (smart) ring on it with the Oura Ring 4. This revolutionary piece of tech that uses research grade sensors to monitor over 30 biometrics with precision.

Discreetly track sleep, activity, stress and heart health to get metrics and personal insights about your body.

Compatible with iOS and Android, the Oura Ring integrates with numerous apps including Apple Health, Google Health Connect, Natural Cycles, Flo and Strava.

The Apple AirPods Pro 3 have been upgraded with so many new features.

These bluetooth headphones don't just play breathtaking three-dimensional audio, but they've got better noise cancelling than ever before and can remove up to 2x more unwanted noise than previous models.

Plus, it has built-in heart rate sensing to track your heart rate and calories burned during workouts … and also has live language translation for whenever you're traveling internationally.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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