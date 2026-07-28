Kai Cenat Checks Disney World Guest Disrespecting Tyla During Stream

Play video content Video: Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is being praised for a chivalrous moment ... when he told a loudmouth at Disney World to STFU after the man was acting like an a-hole to Tyla.

Kai was streaming at the theme park after reconnecting with Tyla to help promote her new album A*POP ... and he got in a dude's face after the man was apparently catcalling the singer.

The guy was combative with Kai ... but no hands were thrown.

Viewers were quick to praise Kai for stepping to the guy and telling him to act like an adult.

Play video content Video: Kai Cenat, Tyla Twitch/KaiCenat

Kai and Tyla hanging again was actually a pretty big deal ... since they haven't streamed together in two years -- after KC laid it on thick with Tyla, who was having none of it.

It didn't go much better for Romeo this time around ... when Tyla talked about her crush, it wasn't Kai.