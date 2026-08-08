International Cat Day Gift Guide

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International Cat Day calls for spoiling the real rulers of the house.

Whether your cat loves climbing, scratching, chasing or simply lounging the day away, these feline favorites are sure to earn a few extra purrs.

From interactive toys to cozy beds and practical everyday essentials, these picks are guaranteed to make your favorite four-legged friend one happy kitty.

Want more great finds? Head to TMZ Deals.

The Feandrea Cat Tree gives your cat their very own playground, complete with cozy perches, scratching posts and hideaways for afternoon naps. It's the perfect spot for climbing, lounging and keeping those claws away from your furniture.

The multi-level design also gives them plenty of room to explore without taking over the entire house.

The Cat Tunnel Bed combines playtime and naptime in one clever design.

Whether they're darting through the tunnel, batting around the hanging toys or curling up for a well-earned nap, this all-in-one favorite is bound to keep them entertained.

It's especially great for cats who seem to get bored with every new toy after five minutes.

The Cloud Scratching Post offers a cute upgrade from the typical scratching post while giving your cat a dedicated place to stretch, scratch and climb.

Your couch just might thank you. Its playful design also makes it feel more like decor than another bulky pet accessory.

The Interactive Laser Toy keeps curious cats on the move without requiring you to wave the laser around yourself.

It automatically rotates through different patterns, making it perfect for burning off extra energy while you're busy.

It's an easy way to keep playtime going even when your hands are full.

The Chase Meowtain Interactive Cat Toy taps into your cat's natural hunting instincts with spinning balls that never seem to stop rolling.

It's one of those toys they’ll keep coming back to long after the box is opened.

The multi-level track also makes it easy for more than one cat to join in.

The Stainless Steel Cat Water Fountain encourages cats to drink more water by keeping it fresh, filtered and constantly flowing.

It's a simple upgrade that supports hydration while looking much nicer than the average water bowl.

The stainless steel design is also easy to clean and feels a little more polished in your space.

The PetBusy Catnip Cat Toy is a quick way to spark zoomies, pouncing and plenty of playful chaos.

Filled with irresistible catnip, it's perfect for keeping indoor cats active and engaged.

Toss it across the room and let them take it from there.

The Cat Coffee Cup lets every cat parent show off their favorite family member with every sip.

Whether you're fueling up for the morning or winding down with tea, it's a fun addition to any cat lover's mug collection.

It also makes an easy gift for the person whose camera roll is mostly cat photos.

The ChomChom Roller Pet Hair Remover might just become your new favorite household tool.

It quickly lifts fur from couches, clothing and bedding without sticky lint roller sheets, making cleanup almost as easy as cuddling your cat.

Since it's reusable, you can keep reaching for it whenever the shedding gets out of control.

For more curated product lists check out TMZ Deals.

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