Guess The Babe on the Back of A Jet Ski!!!

This hottie's making it hard for fans to cool their jets ... showing off her body while straddling a jet ski.

The influencer shared a clip to Instagram of her bod, and her sexy bikini left little to the imagination ... emphasizing her booty before she took off across the water.

She's regularly invited fans to get ready with her over the years ... though it'll be hard for them to keep up with this speedster -- who also apparently downed a glass of wine on the back of the jet ski.