Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Guess The Sexy Car Babe In A Crop Top

Guess Who Car Babe Revving Your Engine!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hot Stars With Cool Cars
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery
Alamy

Rev up your engines -- can you guess who is looking fast and a little furious???

This actress hit the mainstream in 2001 when she starred as a street racer in a film that spawned an entire franchise of over 10 films ... she then went on to be on the ABC hit show "Lost" and later worked with iconic action & sci-fi director James Cameron in the top-grossing film of all time.

Drift your way into the gallery if you are still unsure of who this hot babe is ... she just wants to race!!!

Related articles