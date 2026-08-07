Guess The Devilish Actress Busting Out of Her Bikini
Guess Who Red Hot Busty Babe With a Devilish Grin
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This gorgeous actress just dropped another timeless thirst trap ... and she must have made a deal with the Devil ... because she looks incredible at 61.
This busty Brit has been in several films ... but one of her most popular had her playing Satan ... toying with a poor, vulnerable Brendan Fraser. She's hot as hell in the movie, and hasn't cooled off in the quarter century since.
Still unsure? Hit up the gallery for one helluva reveal!