Cheek of the Week -- Guess The Slippery Star In The Shower
Cheek of the Week 🍑 Guess The Slippery Star In The Shower
Published
Watch your step and walk with ease, 'cuz this week's Cheek of the Week starts in the shower and ends with a beachside thirst trap, oh geez 🥵!
The 30-year-old in question shared a deck of pics from her recent summer getaway ...
The Vlog Squad -- headed by David Dobrik -- may be her claim to fame, but don't knock her social media game!
Still unsure? See the reveling reveal here!