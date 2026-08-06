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Cheek of the Week -- Guess The Slippery Star In The Shower

Cheek of the Week 🍑 Guess The Slippery Star In The Shower

By TMZ Staff
Published
Corinna Kopf Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
CAUTION: SLIPPERY WHEN WET Launch Gallery

Watch your step and walk with ease, 'cuz this week's Cheek of the Week starts in the shower and ends with a beachside thirst trap, oh geez 🥵!

The 30-year-old in question shared a deck of pics from her recent summer getaway ...

0805-Corinna-Kopf-Cheek-Of-The-Week-Guess-Who-Sub1

The Vlog Squad -- headed by David Dobrik -- may be her claim to fame, but don't knock her social media game!

Still unsure? See the reveling reveal here!

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