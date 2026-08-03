Guess The Female Comedian Busting Up the Crowd and Her Tops
Guess Who Comic's Sex Appeal Is No Joke
Published
This famous stand-up comedian is as hot as she is funny ... which is great because she jokes about sex all the time.
She slays on the stage ... but this comic is also a brilliant writer-producer who co-created the sitcom "2 Broke Girls" -- and was a part of the successful reboot of "Roseanne."
Still unsure? Hit up the gallery for the sexy reveal -- and yes, we avoided any last name puns ... but we had 'em.