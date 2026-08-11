Leah Kateb's Favorite Fragrances and Body Care Products

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In honor of Leah Kateb's birthday, we're taking a look at the detailed "smell good" routine that took on a life of its own after she became a fan favorite on "Love Island USA" Season 6.

This roundup combines picks from her beloved TikToks about all things fragrance, which included several products under $35, with favorites she has shared in previous routines, from body washes and oils to lotions and fragrances.

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The OUAI St. Barts Body Cleanser Bundle kicks off Leah Kateb's layered scent routine with its tropical, vacation-inspired fragrance.

She has shared that starting with a scented body wash helps build the foundation before moving on to oils, lotions and perfume.

The Dove Hydrating Body Wash in Pistachio & Vanilla Cream gently cleanses while leaving skin feeling soft and moisturized.

Leah recently added this affordable pick to her updated smell good routine, making it an easy way to build the first layer of a sweet, gourmand-inspired scent.

CYKLAR Vitamin C Body Oil is one of the body oils Leah has featured in her routine, adding lightweight hydration and another layer of scent.

The brand also so happens to be founded by YouTuber Claudia Sulewski, who is engaged to Billie Eilish's brother, FINNEAS.

It leaves skin with a healthy glow while helping lock in moisture before the next step.

The L'OCCITANE Almond Body Oil has earned a loyal following for its silky finish and warm almond scent.

It's another product Leah reaches for when layering fragrances, pairing especially well with sweeter vanilla perfumes.

Leah has been an OG user of the eos body lotions.

The eos Shea Better Body Lotion in Strawberry Dream delivers long-lasting hydration with a juicy strawberry scent that layers beautifully with other fragrances.

Featured in Leah's latest routine, it's a budget-friendly way to add another sweet note before reaching for perfume.

The eos Vanilla Cashmere Body Lotion has become a social media favorite for its cozy vanilla scent and rich texture.

It also earned a spot in Leah's earlier lineup as a scented base that pairs easily with perfume.

Kiehl's Creme de Corps Whipped Body Butter brings a richer layer of moisture to the routine.

It's all the hype for a reason and Leah has shared it among the body care products she turns to when she wants skin to feel soft before applying fragrance.

The Palmer's Tahitian Vanilla Body Oil locks in moisture while leaving behind a warm vanilla scent that's perfect for layering.

Leah included this under $35 favorite in her newest smell good routine, proving you don't have to splurge to smell amazing all day.

The Josie Maran Bohemian Fig Body Butter combines deep hydration with a sweet, fruity scent.

Its whipped texture and fragrance make it a natural fit within Leah's layered approach to body care.

Skylar Vanilla Sky blends vanilla, caramel and cappuccino notes for a warm fragrance that fully delivers on the "smell edible" description.

It is one of the scents most closely connected to Leah's routine and her love of sweet, cozy fragrances.

Skylar Nude Skin offers a softer option with a warm, close-to-the-skin finish.

Leah has also highlighted the fragrance as an everyday scent that can be worn alone or layered with richer body products.

Skylar Boardwalk Delight captures the playful side of Leah Kateb's fragrance collection with notes inspired by sweet treats and warm summer days.

With notes inspired by cotton candy, vanilla and warm summer days, it adds a fun gourmand option to the lineup.

Leah's love of fragrance extends beyond her beauty routine and into her home.

She says she's obsessed with Lulu Candles, which help create the same warm, inviting atmosphere she is known for, making them a fitting final addition to the roundup.

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