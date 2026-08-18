Victor Willis' Cause of Death Revealed

Victor Willis died of liver cancer ... according to his widow, who announced his cause of death on social media.

Karen Willis, revealed the Village People singer died of primary liver cancer with metastasis.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Victor's widow wrote ... "Primary liver cancer runs in Victor's family as his mother also died of primary liver cancer, and so has several other relatives."

Karen was also the one to break the news of his passing back in June, writing at the time that he'd died after "a short but aggressive illness."

Victor was the disco group's frontman ... and he famously co-wrote their hits "Y.M.C.A.," "Macho Man," "Go West" and "In The Navy."

The Village People skyrocketed to fame in the 1970s ... but Victor left the group in 1980 and got into a legal battle with the other members over the songs he wrote.

Play video content 2/13/25 Video: Village People's Victor Willis Says He Didn't Expect 'Y.M.C.A.' To Become Trump's Anthem 2 Angry Men Podcast

We last spoke to Victor back in February on our "2 Angry Men" podcast ... with the singer talking to Harvey and Mark Geragos about the phenomenon of "Y.M.C.A." -- and how it became Donald Trump's go-to song.

Victor rejoined Village People in 2017 and performed "Y.M.C.A." at a pre-inauguration rally for President Trump in January 2025.