Summer Walker's New Manager Aubrey Banks Causes Concern Due to Identify Theft, Forgery Case

Summer Walker's new manager, Aubrey Banks, is causing concern in her world ... due to his history of alleged forgery and money problems, plus an allegedly bogus resume ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to Interscope tell TMZ ... "There were concerns raised internally regarding a number of false claims made by Aubrey Banks, including that he had previously worked at Interscope Records, which was simply untrue."

We're told ... "The fact that he seemingly secured his role with Summer Walker based on numerous fabricated job titles and experience only deepened those concerns. Now that additional allegations of fraudulent activity have come to light, we hope she is aware of his history and the serious questions surrounding his credibility."

In 2017, Aubrey was charged with two counts of forgery in the first degree and identity theft fraud. He ended up taking a deal where he pleaded guilty to the forgery charges and was sentenced to 3 years' probation.

On his LinkedIn, Aubrey said he worked in A&R at Interscope Records from December 2008 to January 2012 ... but our sources claim Aubrey never worked at the label.

TMZ obtained court records showing Aubrey filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy, listing assets totaling $250K and liabilities totaling $402K.

He listed his monthly income as $8,250 and his expenses as $7,400. At the time, he said his income was $0, but he earned $8,250 in interest. The filing said he earned $52K in 2022.