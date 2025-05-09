Summer Walker Says She's 'Over Men' After Breakup With Rico Recklezz

Summer Walker's winter fling with her rapper BF Rico Recklezz is officially over ... and the R&B superstar's hinting it may be her last hurrah dating a dude!!!

Before the weekend kicked off, Summer posted a pic with herself, Playboi Carti, and his GF ft.gioo AKA Giovanna Ramos ... while revealing she's a newly single woman -- suggesting things with Rico ran their course.

The unlikely couple made headlines going official on social media back in December after a heavy pursuit from Rico ... but Summer says she's better off alone and is "literally honestly & truly over men" going forward.

Picking a breakup song was easy ... Summer attached her own 2023 track "Finding Peace" to the posts to jumpstart her healing process.

Rico seems to be amicable regarding the irreconcilable differences ... sometimes life happens!!!