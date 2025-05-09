Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Summer Walker Says She's 'Over Men' After Breakup With Rico Recklezz

summer walker Rico Recklezz break up main getty instagram
Getty / Instagram @ricorecklezz075 Composite

Summer Walker's winter fling with her rapper BF Rico Recklezz is officially over ... and the R&B superstar's hinting it may be her last hurrah dating a dude!!!

summer walker cardi b insta 2

Before the weekend kicked off, Summer posted a pic with herself, Playboi Carti, and his GF ft.gioo AKA Giovanna Ramos ... while revealing she's a newly single woman -- suggesting things with Rico ran their course.

The unlikely couple made headlines going official on social media back in December after a heavy pursuit from Rico ... but Summer says she's better off alone and is "literally honestly & truly over men" going forward.

Picking a breakup song was easy ... Summer attached her own 2023 track "Finding Peace" to the posts to jumpstart her healing process.

rico recklezz instagram sub
Instagram / @ricorecklezz075

Rico seems to be amicable regarding the irreconcilable differences ... sometimes life happens!!!

At least SW fans have a new Playboi Carti collab coming ... and potentially yet another album with "Over It" in the title!!!

