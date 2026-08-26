Sloppy Dog Kisses For National Dog Day ... Woof!

Paws what you're doing -- it's National Dog Day! Life's better with our friendly, furry kiddos, and we've got a pack of precious pics to have a doggone good day!

Check out the gallery -- Florence Pugh got a smooch from her pooch, and Hailee Steinfeld snapped a sweet selfie with her adorable pup!

Lili Reinhart may be pawsititively famous, but she unleased the cutest pup pic in town! Julianne Hough, Reese Witherspoon and Marc Jacobs are also lettin' the dogs out.