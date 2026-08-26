Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Sloppy Dog Kisses For National Dog Day ... Woof!

National Dog Day Sloppy Dog Kisses

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sloppy Dog Kisses -- Pooch Smooch!
Launch Gallery
Sloppy Dog Kisses Launch Gallery

Paws what you're doing -- it's National Dog Day! Life's better with our friendly, furry kiddos, and we've got a pack of precious pics to have a doggone good day!

Check out the gallery -- Florence Pugh got a smooch from her pooch, and Hailee Steinfeld snapped a sweet selfie with her adorable pup!

0826-Sloppy-Dog-Kisses-Sub1

Lili Reinhart may be pawsititively famous, but she unleased the cutest pup pic in town! Julianne Hough, Reese Witherspoon and Marc Jacobs are also lettin' the dogs out.

Raise the roof woof, Happy National Dog Day y'all!

Related articles