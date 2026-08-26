U.S. Government Says Chinese Hackers Hit the Federal Reserve, DOJ, Senate and NASA

U.S. officials say hackers linked to China broke into government networks and critical infrastructure in a series of cyberattacks targeting several departments.

The Federal Reserve, Department of Justice, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, NASA, National Institutes of Health, National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and the U.S. Senate have all fallen victim to "computer intrusion activity," according to a DOJ news release.

Wednesday's announcement says the DOJ and FBI seized domains used by 2 hacking platforms -- "QScan" and "QTRouter" -- to cut off the hackers' access.

The feds say the Chinese state-sponsored group "QTFY" allegedly created and operated the platforms and hacked the U.S. government.

Attorney General Todd Blanche says ... "Federal law enforcement investigated and disabled the PRC's malicious software, the latest in a series of technical operations to dismantle indiscriminate hacking activities sponsored by the People's Republic of China."