Rep. Mike Collins' Former Staffer Posted A.I. Selfie in KKK Robes

Rep. Mike Collins' former staffer -- who claims to be a social media provocateur -- posted images associated with the KKK and Nazis and called himself a "twink fascist" ... and the Congressman is condemning the posts.

Preston Parra posted shocking images online ... one of which is an A.I. picture of himself dressed in Ku Klux Klan regalia. Parra told The Washington Post he used X's A.I. chatbot, Grok, to make him look like a klansman.

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The self-described "twink fascist" also posted another image of a swastika made up entirely of the word "twink" repeated over and over again.

Parra -- now 24 -- interned in Collins' Congressional office for two months back in 2024 ... before becoming a contractor for the Georgia Republicans' leadership PAC, according to The Washington Post.

In May 2025, Parra was reportedly paid about $7,700 by Overhaul PAC for fundraising consulting.

While Parra denied being a white supremacist in his conversation with the Post ... Parra did say, "I do think that the white race contributes more to the world.”

Rep. Collins' spokesperson Meyer Siegfried tells TMZ ... "Preston Parra has no affiliation with Mike Collins' office or campaign. The posts are vile, completely unhinged, and Mike Collins unequivocally condemns them. Rep. Collins believes the rise in antisemitism and hate among younger Americans and among Jon Ossoff's allies like Hasan Piker and Abdul El-Sayed is equally abhorrent and, unlike Ossoff, has condemned it from all sources directly."