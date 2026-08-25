2026 Oscars: FCC Complaints Over Javier Bardem Saying 'Free Palestine' Revealed

The Oscars pissed a bunch of people off this year -- with one person slamming the show for allowing Javier Bardem to hop on stage and say "Free Palestine" ... according to complaints sent to the FCC.

TMZ obtained a copy of the complaints received by the FCC after the Oscars aired back in March ... and one person rips the show apart for Javier's comments he made while presenting Best International Feature with Priyanka Chopra.

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ICYMI, he specifically said ... "No to war" and "Free Palestine" when he was on stage to present an award with Chopra. He was also wearing a "No a la guerra" -- AKA "no to war" -- pin alongside another pin expressing support for Palestine.

His words earned him a bunch of cheers from the crowd ... but apparently, not all at home were happy about the remarks. As you know, the Israelis and Palestinians have been in conflict for decades ... and the current Israel–Hamas war in Gaza has been ongoing since October 7, 2023.

Another dissatisfied viewer also expressed their frustration the show "failed to quit mentioning politics," adding ... "They're all full of crap and hate!" The same person criticized the show for not bleeping out words like s**t and b***h and described it as a "disgusting" and "sick" show.