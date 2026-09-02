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Lionel Richie Headed Back Home After 3-Day Hospital Stint

Lionel Richie Heading Home After Hospital Stint Amid Cardiac Issues

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
lionel richie getty
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Lionel Richie is heading home to recover after a stint in the hospital for cardiac-related issues ... TMZ has learned. 

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the legendary singer checked out of the hospital in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon after spending 3 days under doctors' care. We're told he's currently making his way back to Los Angeles.

lionel richie on stage getty
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People was the first to report on this news.

As TMZ first reported, the entertainer checked himself into the hospital on August 29 for testing. A source close to Lionel claimed the singer was experiencing potential dehydration, while other sources told us the issues were related to his heart

Lionel was performing a show hours before he checked into the hospital. The singer looked weak while on stage and had to sit for a portion of the performance. 

Back in June, Lionel had a similar experience while performing in St. Paul, Minnesota … where he felt dizzy and had to cut the show short before being checked out at the hospital