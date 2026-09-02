Lionel Richie Headed Back Home After 3-Day Hospital Stint

Lionel Richie is heading home to recover after a stint in the hospital for cardiac-related issues ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... the legendary singer checked out of the hospital in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon after spending 3 days under doctors' care. We're told he's currently making his way back to Los Angeles.

People was the first to report on this news.

As TMZ first reported, the entertainer checked himself into the hospital on August 29 for testing. A source close to Lionel claimed the singer was experiencing potential dehydration, while other sources told us the issues were related to his heart.

Lionel was performing a show hours before he checked into the hospital. The singer looked weak while on stage and had to sit for a portion of the performance.