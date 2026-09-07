Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Figure in Swimsuit Pic for Labor Day

Jennifer Lopez is soaking up the final days of summer ... and she's doing it in a swimsuit that leaves very little to the imagination.

J.Lo shared two sizzling photos from her Labor Day weekend, posing in a plunging patterned one-piece covered in sparkling rhinestones and crystals.

The 57-year-old singer and actress paired the eye-catching suit with a matching silk cover-up, gold jewelry and full glam ... serving up some serious poolside star power.

In the shots, Lopez confidently poses for the camera while showing off her famously toned physique.

She didn't reveal exactly where the photos were taken, but the backdrop appears to be a sunny outdoor setting ... complete with lounge chairs and a laid-back vacation vibe, despite Labor Day marking the unofficial end of the season.