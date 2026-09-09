Anna Nicole Smith's Daughter Rocks Red Hair on 20th Birthday

Anna Nicole Smith's daughter just turned the big 2-0 ... and seems to be celebrating the end of her teen years with an edgy new look.

Larry Birkhead took to Instagram to celebrate their daughter's birthday with a cute montage of photos, including some new ones of Dannielynn Birkhead all grown up.

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In one pic, Dannielynn is rocking bangs and a shaggy bob ... all dyed bright red. Another shows her sporting bleach-blonde locks and an all-black fit.

Earlier this year, Anna Nicole's daughter showed off a similarly edgy style at Kentucky Derby weekend's Barnstable Brown Derby Eve party.

For the event, she flaunted a fresh pixie cut hairdo with black tips, and a black strapless corset gown with a flowing sheer skirt.