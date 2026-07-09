Anna Nicole's Baby Daddy Slams Her Biopic

Larry Birkhead is pissed about the upcoming Anna Nicole Smith biopic ... and he's slamming the late model's doctor.

Larry unloaded on the film in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, saying ... "We don't condone this, we're not involved in this production."

Anna's baby daddy said he objects to depictions of his life and their daughter Dannielynn's life being used in the film ... "Trust Me, I’m a Doctor."

The biopic tells the story of Anna Nicole's doctor, Dr. Sandeep Kapoor, who faced felony charges for prescribing her medication before her death. He was ultimately acquitted and cleared of any wrongdoing.

Larry says he previously confronted Dr. Kapoor about sharing his story in the media, saying it causes Dannielynn "emotional distress" ... and that the doctor promised to stay out of the spotlight.

Larry's upset because he feels like Dr. Kapoor's been milking Anna Nicole's tragic passing for almost 2 decades.

He also believes the movie makes doctors everywhere look bad, explaining ... "Nobody goes to a doctor thinking that when you leave, your life is going to be turned into a movie."

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Abbie Cornish plays Anna Nicole in the new film ... but Larry doesn't believe she fully embodies the late star.

He says it's nothing against her, saying many have tried and failed to capture her spirit ... at least in his opinion.

Dr. Kapoor will be played by Kal Penn, who told Variety ... "Sandeep said, 'I’ve been a big fan for a while, and I’m so glad that you’re playing me and will do justice to my story.'"

But Penn stressed that it's not his job to determine if the doctor actually did anything wrong.