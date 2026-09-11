Fitness Friday: Sara Saffari's Sexy and Swole Hot Shots

There's a reason why Sara Saffari is deemed an influencer ... 'cuz she's totes influencing us to hit the gym and crank some iron.

Abs on fleek, a booty that burns, and an array of athleisure simply for your viewing pleasure. In other words, she's the total package.

Strong is sexy, and when you rock a neon green sports bra and tight plaid shorts like Sara, you're turning heads and making every rep look effortlessly fierce.