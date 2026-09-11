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Fitness Friday: Sara Saffari's Sexy and Swole Hot Shots

Fitness Friday Sexy Sara Saffari's Super Swole

By TMZ Staff
Published
Sara Saffari Fitness Fits
Launch Gallery
Sara Saffari Fitness Fits Launch Gallery

There's a reason why Sara Saffari is deemed an influencer ... 'cuz she's totes influencing us to hit the gym and crank some iron.

Abs on fleek, a booty that burns, and an array of athleisure simply for your viewing pleasure. In other words, she's the total package.

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Strong is sexy, and when you rock a neon green sports bra and tight plaid shorts like Sara, you're turning heads and making every rep look effortlessly fierce.

Have yourself a Fit Friday and check out the gallery!

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