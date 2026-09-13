Savannah Guthrie Smiles Through Tough Times at U.S. Open Men's Final

Savannah Guthrie and her husband Michael Feldman are back at the U.S. Open ... stepping out together for Sunday's men's final as Savannah continues leaning on family during an unimaginably tough year.

The "Today" host arrived at the tournament Sunday looking all smiles, with Savannah rocking a black top and colorful skirt as the couple posed together before heading inside.

It's a familiar setting for the pair ... as we reported, Savannah and Michael also attended a U.S. Open exhibition event together late last month, marking her first red carpet appearance since her mother Nancy Guthrie disappeared.

And Michael has clearly been one of Savannah's biggest sources of support through the ordeal. Savannah called him her family's "hero" in a Father's Day post ... while Michael previously called her "the strongest person I know."

Play video content Video: Savannah Guthrie Pleads for Her Mother’s Safe Return in Emotional Video

As you know ... Nancy has been missing since she was abducted from her Tucson home in February ... and Savannah has repeatedly pleaded for her return.