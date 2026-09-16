Amanda Seyfried Ditched Wedding Ring Days Before Split Announcement

Amanda Seyfried gave a major hint before announcing her split from estranged husband Thomas Sadoski ... ditching her wedding ring for a movie premiere.

Amanda was not wearing a ring on THAT finger Sunday when she attended a screening of "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Photos show Amanda with a ring on her middle finger.

Days after Amanda ditched her ring, the former couple announced their split Tuesday, revealing they had "been separated for a while."

Amanda and Thomas had been married for 9 years ... and they have two children together.