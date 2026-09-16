Amanda Seyfried Ditched Wedding Ring Days Before Split Announcement
Amanda Seyfried Wedding Ring-Free on Red Carpet ... Days Before Split
Published
Amanda Seyfried gave a major hint before announcing her split from estranged husband Thomas Sadoski ... ditching her wedding ring for a movie premiere.
Amanda was not wearing a ring on THAT finger Sunday when she attended a screening of "The Life and Deaths of Wilson Shedd" at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Photos show Amanda with a ring on her middle finger.
Days after Amanda ditched her ring, the former couple announced their split Tuesday, revealing they had "been separated for a while."
Amanda and Thomas had been married for 9 years ... and they have two children together.
The "Mamma Mia" star and Thomas tied the knot in 2017 ... their daughter, Nina, was born the same year, and in 2020 their son, Thomas Jr., was born.