Mel B's Ex-Husband's Defamation Suit Dismissed

But He Can't Sue Me There!

Mel B scored a legal victory earlier this month ... because her ex-husband's defamation case against her has been dismissed -- for now, at least.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a Florida judge dismissed the case last week ... finding Mel doesn't have enough ties to the Sunshine State to justify litigating the case there.

Basically, the judge ruled that just because people in Florida might've read the claims in Mel's book -- which Stephen Belafonte claimed caused him to lose business deals and otherwise harmed his reputation in the state -- it wasn't sufficient for Florida to handle the proceedings.

Worth noting ... the case was dismissed without prejudice -- so Belafonte could look to refile the lawsuit in a different court. So even though Mel B won the battle, the war could still rage on.

ICYMI ... Belafonte filed a lawsuit against Mel B back in 2024, a few years after she released her memoir "Brutally Honest" -- in which she accused him of repeatedly abusing her. She's repeated these claims multiple times since.