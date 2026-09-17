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Mel B's Ex-Husband's Defamation Suit Dismissed

Mel B My Ex May 'Wannabe' in Florida Court ... But He Can't Sue Me There!

By TMZ Staff
Published
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Mel B scored a legal victory earlier this month ... because her ex-husband's defamation case against her has been dismissed -- for now, at least.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, a Florida judge dismissed the case last week ... finding Mel doesn't have enough ties to the Sunshine State to justify litigating the case there.

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Basically, the judge ruled that just because people in Florida might've read the claims in Mel's book -- which Stephen Belafonte claimed caused him to lose business deals and otherwise harmed his reputation in the state -- it wasn't sufficient for Florida to handle the proceedings.

Worth noting ... the case was dismissed without prejudice -- so Belafonte could look to refile the lawsuit in a different court. So even though Mel B won the battle, the war could still rage on.

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ICYMI ... Belafonte filed a lawsuit against Mel B back in 2024, a few years after she released her memoir "Brutally Honest" -- in which she accused him of repeatedly abusing her. She's repeated these claims multiple times since.

Belafonte has denied allegations that he abused Mel ... calling one alleged 2012 incident -- in which she claims he struck her with a closed fist for flirting with Usher -- a "complete fabrication."

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